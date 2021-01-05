Commerce Renews AI Restrictions Amid Larger China Review

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday renewed export restrictions on geospatial software that makes use of artificial intelligence for another year, extending controls that domestic manufacturers and trade groups had warned were excessively vague and could be misused. In a notice, Commerce left unchanged the scope of its initial 2020 restrictions, which did not define crucial terms such as "geospatial imagery," prompting confusion about which companies would be affected by the rules and how expansively the department would apply them. Cy Brennan, an international trade lawyer at Greenberg Traurig LLP, said that little is known about the government's plans for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS