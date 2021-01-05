5th Circ. Takes Issue With Order In $775M Asset Sale Fight

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel appeared poised on Tuesday to remand a decision vacating arbitral awards concluding that a Houston oil and gas consulting firm had waived its right to pursue arbitration relating to its consulting deal with a Hong Kong-based oil and gas exploration company. The panel, composed of Judges Catharina Haynes, Stephen A. Higginson and Andrew S. Oldham, took issue with the brevity of the five-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes last March. The judge concluded in that matter that two arbitrators had lacked the power to decide whether International Energy Ventures Management LLC had waived its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS