IBM Takes Software Contract Row To Texas Justices

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- IBM asked the Texas Supreme Court on Monday to undo rulings tossing its challenge to a General Electric Co. machinery manufacturer's damages model in a software contract dispute, arguing the issue is "critical" to resolving the eight-year-old case. IBM's petition, challenging a lower appellate court's ruling that it didn't have jurisdiction to hear the pretrial appeal, puts the dispute with Lufkin Industries, the GE manufacturer based in East Texas, before the state's high court for a second time. In March 2019, the Texas Supreme Court wiped out a $17.5 million award for Lufkin after holding a contract between the company and...

