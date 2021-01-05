US Faces Tough Ask To Overturn Assange Extradition Ruling

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 7:14 PM GMT) -- The battle to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents is far from over after a London judge blocked the extradition on health grounds Monday. But lawyers say prosecutors will struggle to overturn the decision on appeal. Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate on Jan. 4 after a British judge ruled he can't be extradited to the U.S. Assange is wanted on 18 counts over claims he published hundreds of thousands of classified documents. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) In a mixed ruling, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said while...

