Freeborn & Peters Adds Bankruptcy Partner To Chicago Office

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP has hired a former Goldstein & McClintock LLLP bankruptcy attorney experienced in representing complex domestic and international financial restructurings, the firm announced Tuesday. Jason J. Ben has joined Freeborn's Chicago office as a partner in its bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice group, with the firm hailing "his extensive restructuring experience." Shelly A. DeRousse, a Freeborn & Peters partner who leads the firm's bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice group, said in a statement that Ben is "a perfect fit for our group." "We are very pleased to welcome Jason to our team," DeRousse said. "He brings a wealth...

