Davis Wright Nabs Satellite, Telecom Atty From Milbank

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has hired an attorney from Milbank LLP who advises satellite and telecom companies and investors on transactional and regulatory matters to join its Washington, D.C., office as a partner. Telecom lawyer Lafayette Greenfield will continue to focus his practice on satellite operators, telecommunications companies, aerospace manufacturers and launch services providers, according to an announcement of his hiring Tuesday. The move comes as the national law firm of more than 550 lawyers said it's seeking to expand its technology and communications capabilities. Greenfield has a breadth of experience on matters involving the Federal Communications Commission as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS