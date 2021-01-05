Biometric Software Maker Can't Arbitrate Privacy Fight

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by biometric software maker Onfido Inc. to send to arbitration claims that it broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, saying Onfido is not an intended third-party beneficiary of the arbitration provision at issue. Onfido, which states on its website that it can "digitally prove people's real identities using a photo ID and facial biometrics," developed software used to scan uploaded photographs, extract biometric identifiers and determine if those pictures match uploaded identification cards, such as a driver's license, according to Fredy Sosa's lawsuit, which was filed in Cook County in June and later...

