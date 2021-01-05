Garrett Motion Equity Group Seeks $2.5M In Investor Fees

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- The official committee of equity security holders in the Chapter 11 case of auto parts maker Garrett Motion Inc. has asked a New York judge to have the debtor pay up to $2.5 million in fees and expenses for a pair of investors pursuing a potential equity financing transaction. In its motion late Monday, the committee said the financing transaction is being pursued as a potential alternative to a Chapter 11 asset sale that is currently underway and that it would form the backbone of a stand-alone plan of reorganization that reinstates existing shares in Garrett Motion, refinances existing debt and...

