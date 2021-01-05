Merck, Glenmark Fight Zetia Class Cert. At 4th Circ.

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Drugmakers Merck and Glenmark have asked the Fourth Circuit to reverse the class certification of direct buyers of cholesterol drug Zetia, stating the named plaintiffs were unfit to represent the class and the other members' circumstances did not warrant class status. Merck and Glenmark pushed back Monday against a lower court's August certification of the class — allegedly consisting of more than 30 "sophisticated drug wholesalers" and three inadequate class representatives — to the appeals court in their opening brief. The class has accused the drugmakers of blocking a generic form of Zetia from making it to market. The drugmakers claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS