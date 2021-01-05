Buyer Says P&G's Plant-Based Tide Product Has Petroleum

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Procter & Gamble Co. was hit with a proposed class action alleging that the company misrepresented its Tide laundry detergent as plant-based and eco-friendly while it allegedly contains chemicals derived from petroleum. Paula Ogurkiewicz of Burr Ridge, Illinois, told an Illinois federal judge on Monday that P&G represented its Tide Purclean laundry detergent as 100% plant-based when in fact the product contains "cleaning aids" such as polyethyleneimines alkoxylated, which is derived from petroleum, a nonrenewable resource. Ogurkiewicz, who bought and used the laundry detergent for four years until August, said the company has induced consumers including herself to believe that...

