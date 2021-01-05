Poultry Processor Can't Ditch Citizenship Bias Claims

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Poultry giant Pilgrim's Pride Corp. must face claims that it discriminated against current and former employees based on their citizenship status by replacing them with contracted workers, according to an administrative court decision published Tuesday. In a decision dated Dec. 3 and made public Tuesday, Chief Administrative Law Judge Jean C. King denied Pilgrim's Pride's request to dismiss the allegations, which were made by a group of five former chicken catchers who say they were unfairly terminated and offered lower paying positions. Only two of the accusers decided to take the lower paying jobs, which paid roughly half as much, according...

