State Farm's Win In Burst Pipe Suit Upheld On Appeal

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Monday upheld a ruling that State Farm owes no coverage for damage to a warehouse caused by burst frozen pipes, agreeing with a lower court that the warehouse owner failed to show it took adequate steps to prevent the pipes from freezing. After the pipes froze and flooded the warehouse in February 2011, State Farm invoked an exclusion in its policy with owners Connie Wells, William Wells and Brian Wells that barred coverage for burst water pipes unless the plaintiffs did their "best to maintain heat in the building." Agreeing with the trial court's interpretation that...

