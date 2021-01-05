USAA Wants No New Atty Fees For 'Unfounded Claims'

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- USAA Casualty Insurance Co. has urged the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals not to award new damages or attorney fees to a driver who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into her, arguing she can't overcome her lack of proof on several of her damages theories. The insurer said in a brief filed Monday that an Oregon federal judge's phase II damages calculation and attorney fee award — along with its denial of driver Peggy Foraker's second motion for summary judgment — should be affirmed. "Foraker cannot overcome her failure of proof as to several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS