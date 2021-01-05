Skadden, Davis Polk Rep Planned $873M Retail Lending IPO

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Consumer lending business Affirm told regulators Tuesday it hopes to raise about $873 million in an initial public offering guided by Skadden and underwriters counsel Davis Polk. California-based Affirm Holdings Inc. said it plans to sell 24.6 million shares for between $33 to $38 each, which would bring in $873.3 million at midpoint. At that price, Affirm would have a market value of $10.6 billion, according to Renaissance Capital. Affirm's underwriters have a 30-day option to buy roughly 3.7 million more shares, which could raise an additional nearly $131 million, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

