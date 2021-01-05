Lack Of Wetland Impacts Info Dooms Mich. Mine Permit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Canadian exploration company has been denied an essential permit for a proposed gold and zinc mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after a state administrative law judge said the permit request didn't include enough information about the project's environmental impacts. Judge Daniel L. Pulter's decision Monday marks a victory for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin as well as numerous Michigan and Wisconsin residents who challenged Aquila Resources Inc.'s wetlands permit application for the Back Forty Mine, which is slated to be built next to a river that serves as the border between the two states. The order declared the permit...

