Pa. Convenience Store Data Breach Suit Is Trimmed

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday trimmed a proposed class action alleging a chain of gas stations and convenience stores failed to protect customers' financial information amid a 2018 data breach, but found that most of the claims can survive dismissal this early in the case. In a 64-page order, U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III partially granted the motion to dismiss filed last summer by CHR Corp., which operates about 75 Rutter's Inc. convenience stores mostly spread around central Pennsylvania, prompting the customers to rework their negligence per se and violation of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer...

