Ex-WilmerHale Temp Says Agency 'Cooked' Case Jurisdiction

Law360, New York (January 5, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday deemed "serious" a former WilmerHale temp's claims that legal staffing agency Hire Counsel had knowingly misled the court in order to "cook up" federal jurisdiction for its lawsuit against him. At a remote status conference on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said he would postpone setting a trial date in order to first consider whether the lawsuit filed by staffing agency HC2, known as Hire Counsel, should be thrown out for lack of subject matter jurisdiction after Andrew Delaney, HC2's former employee, said the agency had lied about where it was headquartered and...

