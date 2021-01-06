Engineer Says Pa. Sewage Plant Whistleblower Defamed Him

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- An engineering consultant for a Pittsburgh-area sewage authority said a whistleblower's lawsuit falsely claimed he ordered changes at a treatment plant that resulted in sewage overflowing into the Monongahela River, according to a defamation suit the engineer filed in Pennsylvania state court. Lawrence J. Lennon of Lennon Engineering Consultants Inc. said former West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority worker Perry Payne harmed Lennon's personal and professional reputation with a lawsuit claiming the engineer told him to shut down two holding tanks at the treatment plant despite the risk that subsequent rainfall could cause the remaining tanks to overflow and spill sewage into the...

