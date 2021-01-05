Pa. Court Again Voids $2.3M Nursing Home Injury Verdict

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in July said a trial court improperly declared a mistrial in a nursing home injury case that ended in a $2.25 million verdict, a lower appeals court on Tuesday said a new trial is nevertheless warranted because the trial court issued improper jury instructions. A three-judge Superior Court panel ordered a new trial in a suit accusing Providence Care Center LLC of causing 81-year-old patient Elma Betty Temple to suffer a fall and broken bones in 2011. The suit filed by the patient's son, James Temple, alleges Providence should have known the patient was a fall...

