Commerce Finalizes Steep Levies On Chinese Mower Engines

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday finalized new duties stretching upward of 450% on imports of lawn mower engines from China, firming up its earlier findings that the merchandise has been unfairly subsidized and sold in the U.S. at artificially low prices. Commerce's International Trade Administration laid out its final anti-dumping and countervailing duties against a slew of Chinese companies in response to petitions filed last year by Wisconsin-based manufacturers Kohler Co. and Briggs & Stratton Corp., which said their business was being threatened by cheap engines coming in from China. Imports of the engines, ranging in size from 225...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS