Ex-Fed. Circ. Chiefs Spar Over Ericsson, Samsung Patent Row

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- Former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel on Tuesday backed Ericsson's request to have a Texas court bar Samsung from enforcing a Chinese court order requiring the companies' standard-essential patent dispute to be heard in Wuhan, putting him at odds with his Federal Circuit successor Randall Rader. Days after Judge Rader, who led the appeals court from 2010 to 2014, filed a declaration supporting Samsung and saying the Wuhan court can handle the case, Judge Michel, who retired in 2010, filed a brief telling Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap of his "substantial notice and due process concerns" with the...

