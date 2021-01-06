NLRB Official Approves Union Vote By Mail, Citing COVID-19

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- An NLRB official directed construction workers looking to unionize with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 351 to hold their vote by mail because of the high COVID-19 positivity rate where their company is based, despite the employer's objections. A National Labor Relations Board regional director said Tuesday in response to a petition by Local 351 that boilermakers, laborers and foreman employed by Austin Maintenance and Construction Inc. in Artesia, New Mexico, can vote by mail. The high COVID-19 positivity rate there met a condition that the board said in a previous decision could necessitate such a vote, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS