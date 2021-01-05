Bouchard Rulings That Shaped Delaware Corporate Law

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- Standing out among Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's top decisions is his 2016 ruling in In re: Trulia Inc. Stockholder Litigation, which set tougher standards for disclosure-only stockholder settlements. Chancellor Bouchard, who announced last week he will retire from his post as chief judge of Delaware's Chancery Court, shaped the law in myriad ways. The Trulia case marked a turning point in the Chancery Court's handling of disclosure-only settlements in merger and acquisition litigation. The ruling rejected the initial settlement of a stockholder challenge to the $2.5 billion merger of Trulia Inc. and Zillow Inc. Similar cases had encouraged an explosion of such...

