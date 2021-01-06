Zinc Recycler Inks $14.75M Deal To End Investor Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- Investors in metals processor American Zinc urged a Delaware federal judge to approve a $14.75 million settlement ending claims that the company executives' misrepresentations about a recycling plant inflated its stock price. Investors on Tuesday asked the court for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement deal, saying the four-and-a-half-year litigation had been hard fought and the settlement amount provided a significant return to investors. The investor group is led by Dyson Capital Management Ltd. and Raymond Cook, and Ross O. Swimmer is acting as an additional plaintiff in the suit. The request was unopposed by the executives, former CEO James Hensler...

