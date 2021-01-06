Van Bael & Bellis Adds Skadden Atty In London

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 4:32 PM GMT) -- Brussels law firm Van Bael & Bellis has picked up a new partner and head of international dispute resolution for its London office from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Nicholas Lawn, who joined the firm on Monday, specializes in international arbitration and litigation. His practice focuses on investment arbitration, advising multinational corporations and sovereign states on disputes arising from highly regulated sectors including telecommunications, energy, pharmaceuticals and mining. "My focus is to develop a broad-brush international dispute resolution practice at Van Bael & Bellis," Lawn said. "I want to broaden it out to investment treatment treaties and commercial arbitration...

