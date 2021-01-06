Assange Denied Bail After Avoiding Extradition To US

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 12:32 PM GMT) -- Julian Assange must remain in custody until the U.S. government's potential appeal against the decision blocking his extradition to face espionage charges, a London judge has ruled, saying on Wednesday that there are "substantial grounds" to believe the WikiLeaks founder would abscond if released. A judge has denied Julian Assange's bail request, finding that the Wikileaks founder, pictured leaving court after an earlier hearing, has an incentive to flee. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied Assange's bail request at the end of a 90-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She concluded that the 49-year-old Australian still has a...

