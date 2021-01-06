Kirkland Guides Wyndham On $100M Travel + Leisure Buy

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Wednesday it has advised Wyndham Destinations Inc. on its $100 million acquisition of Meredith Corp.'s Travel + Leisure publication in a deal that will combine the timeshare giant's 230 resorts with the magazine and its membership-based travel clubs and services. Wyndham Destinations, based in Orlando, Florida, will change its name to Travel + Leisure Co. and buy all the brand's assets from Meredith under the terms of the transaction, funding it with $35 million in cash at closing followed by trailing payments to be completed by June 2024, the companies said in a statement. Des Moines,...

