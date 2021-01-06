Cider Maker Wants Win In Coverage Row Over False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 1:50 PM EST) -- An Oregon cider brewery is asking a federal judge for a win in a suit seeking coverage from its insurer over a false advertising suit that resulted in a $985,000 settlement, saying the allegations that buyers had ingested the drinks showed a "physical impact" that triggered coverage for bodily injury. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, Forbidden Fruit Ciderhouse LLC, which does business as 2 Towns Ciderhouse, said Ohio Security Insurance Co. owes it not only the sum of the settlement, but prejudgment interest as well as $247,641 it spent in attorney fees and costs defending the underlying litigation....

