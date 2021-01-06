Wyo. Asks 9th Circ. To Restore Oil & Gas Leases

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Wyoming has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a decision by lower courts to vacate Trump administration oil and gas leases on endangered species habitat in the West because of severe economic consequences. In a brief filed Tuesday, the state said it is experiencing a historic budget shortfall that has eliminated programs, led to furloughed and laid-off employees and crippled education funding. Wyoming said two lower court decisions to vacate oil and gas permits would deny the state $17.5 million at a time of historic need. The lease sales totaled $36 million, according to court documents. The state argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS