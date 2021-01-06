NY Airport Worker Health Care Bill Signed Into Law

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:26 PM EST) -- A first-of-its-kind New York state law will place health care benefits into the hands of thousands of uninsured workers at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that predates the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo on Dec. 31 approved the Healthy Terminals Act, requiring airports, airline carriers and other contractors, such as catering service providers, to give employees fringe benefits or equivalent cash supplements. The legislation covers mostly building services employees, such as terminal and airplane cabin cleaners and wheelchair and baggage claim attendants. In a New Year's Day statement, co-sponsor state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, said...

