Court Scraps Small-Biz Suit Over $45M Alaska Security Deal

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- A federal court scrapped claims that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ignored a joint venture's past work to tap a rival for a $45 million security contract in Alaska, saying the record showed that the government reviewed the available information. DHS reviewed the prior contracting experience of American Eagle Protection Services Corp., one half of the rejected joint venture, ProSecure LLC, but dinged the bidder for failing to submit any relevant experience for the venture's managing partner, Meritus Solutions Group LLC, according to a U.S. Court of Federal Claims decision that was unsealed Tuesday. "Given this, the [source selection officer]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS