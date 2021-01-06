2nd Circ. OKs NAACP's NY School District Voting Rights Win

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the NAACP's win in a bench trial over a Hudson Valley school district's effective block of Black and Latino voters' preferred candidates from the school board, supporting the finding that the district violated the Voting Rights Act. Judge Rosemary S. Pooler, writing for the panel, said the "largely uncontested" facts that the Southern District of New York relied upon support the finding that minority candidates and residents were denied meaningful access to the slating process for the East Ramapo Central School District. Those facts include the failure of the district to conduct open calls for...

