Expert Testifies Fla. Anti-Sanctuary Law Is Discriminatory

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- A 2019 Florida state law banning so-called immigration sanctuary jurisdictions and requiring state and local officials to support federal immigration enforcement efforts had a discriminatory intent, an expert witness for immigration advocates and a South Florida city testified in federal court Wednesday. During daylong testimony in a bench trial held via Zoom, American University Distinguished Professor of History Allan J. Lichtman testified that his examination of a broad range of sources and materials led him to conclude that anti-immigration "hate groups" played an unusual role in the passing of the law — originally introduced as Senate Bill 168 — and that its purported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS