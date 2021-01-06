Feds Want In On Allergan Collusion Suit Amid Criminal Probe

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- The government asked a New Jersey federal court Wednesday to let it step into investors' proposed class action against Allergan over claims the pharmaceutical titan took part in a generic-drug price-fixing scheme, citing the need to ensure the integrity of related criminal affairs. With fact discovery in the case set to end on Jan. 29, the government said it moved to intervene since it might participate in a filing about depositions, noting that the action "shares common questions of law and fact" with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division into the generic pharmaceutical industry and pending criminal...

