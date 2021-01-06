Mt. Gox Investors Urge Ill. Judge To Certify $400M Fraud Class

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- Customers of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox argued Wednesday that an Illinois federal judge should certify a class in their $400 million fraud suit because they share common issues, even if different company statements led them to use the exchange. Lead plaintiff Gregory Greene urged U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to give class treatment to his claim that former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles lost investors' money based on a false promise to hold all users' assets. His attorney, J. Aaron Lawson of Edelson PC, argued that "several common issues" bind Greene's accusation with other customers' claims, including how they...

