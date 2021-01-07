Fla. Court Says Student Athlete Signed Away Injury Suit Hopes

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- A split Florida appellate panel won't revive a student athlete's claims that his school board is to blame for injuries he sustained during a soccer game, ruling that his signature on a pregame release snuffs the negligence suit over a nearby cement barrier even if the school's saving grace was in small font. In an opinion filed Wednesday, Chief Judge Spencer D. Levine and Judge Edward L. Artau agreed with a lower court's decision to toss soccer player Ethan Elalouf's suit against the School Board of Broward County over an unpadded cement barrier he was pushed into during a game, ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS