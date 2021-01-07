Air France Faces $34.9M Bill From Botched Plane Redelivery

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 6:36 PM GMT) -- The German owners of a passenger aircraft have sued Air France in the English courts, seeking more than $34.9 million allegedly owed under a lease agreement. According to the recently public High Court claim, France's flagship carrier signed a 10-year lease agreement with DS-Rendite-Fonds NR. 136 Flugzeugfonds XI GMBH & Co. KG, which expired last year. The owners say Air France did not return the jet in the agreed upon condition, breaching the terms of the contract. The owners say Air France has racked up a rent bill of more than €11 million ($13.5 million) for failing to return the plane...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS