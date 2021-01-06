Something Stinks: Scent Maker Sued Over 'Noxious Odors'

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Florida residents sued a flavor and fragrance manufacturer in federal court Wednesday over the alleged release of "unreasonable noxious odors" into the environment that they claim has infiltrated their nearby properties. The renters and homeowners accuse International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. and IFF Chemical Holdings of failing to sufficiently contain and destroy the "vile, sickening odor" emitted from its Jacksonville facility that allegedly reached the residences of the proposed class. "The noxious odors invading plaintiffs' property are indecent and offensive to people with ordinary health and sensibilities and obstruct the free use of their property so as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS