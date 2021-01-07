Mistake Outweighs Implied 'Promise' In Navy Bid Appeal

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- A military contracting board has denied an appeal from a New Mexico contractor, saying that the U.S. Navy's mistaken decision to advance the company's SeaPort-NxG task order bid couldn't save it from elimination after the branch found a disqualifying error. In a Dec. 15 decision by Administrative Judge Richard Shackleford, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals rejected Vox Optima's claims that the Navy had breached its contract and denied it a fair opportunity to compete for a 2019 task order on the multiple-award contract for engineering and program support services potentially worth $50 billion. "Appellant made a mistake in its...

