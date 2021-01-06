Ga. Supreme Court Suspends Appellate Judge In Ethics Probe

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia officially suspended with pay a Georgia Court of Appeals judge Wednesday as the state judicial conduct board pursues dozens of alleged ethics violations by the judge over several years. Court of Appeals Judge Christian A. Coomer faces 26 formal charges from the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission in relation to his conduct since 2015 as a practicing attorney, state representative, judicial candidate and appellate judge. The state Supreme Court said Monday it needed evidence to support the allegations against Judge Coomer before it could suspend him, and the justices also denied as procedurally improper Judge Coomer's request...

