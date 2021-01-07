ITC Approves Duties On 4 Countries' Fluid End Blocks

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has approved duties on forged steel fluid end blocks from four countries, finding that American production was harmed by the unfairly cheap imports, some of which received illegal subsidies. On Wednesday, a panel of ITC members unanimously set into effect the countervailing duties and anti-dumping duties the U.S. Department of Commerce teed up against any fluid end blocks — essential components of well service pumps — coming from China, Germany, India and Italy. German and Italian importers will face anti-dumping duties between 3.82% and 70.84%, as well as countervailing duties between 3.12% and 14.81%. Indian manufacturers will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS