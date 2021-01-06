Cert. Bid Questioned In Freedom Mortgage Property Tax Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge questioned a request to certify a class of Freedom Mortgage Corp. consumers who claimed the company didn't properly fulfill its obligation to pay property taxes from escrow accounts, asking in a Tuesday hearing whether the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act applied to the loans held by proposed class members. Judge Anthony J. Trenga asked the lawyer representing the proposed class, John Beins of Beins Goldberg & Hennessey LLP, whether loans primarily used for business purposes were covered under RESPA — which requires the entity responsible for servicing a residential mortgage, in this case Freedom Mortgage, to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS