Flawed Expert Report Thwarts Texas Patient Death Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a Tenet Healthcare hospital of causing the death of a patient who was dropped during a room transfer, saying the plaintiff's medical expert failed to establish that he was qualified to opine on the applicable standard of care. A three-judge Fourth Court of Appeals panel upheld a Bexar County judge's dismissal of a suit accusing Tenet's North Central Baptist Hospital of negligently causing the March 2017 death of patient Victor Jacquez after he was dropped on his head and suffered a spinal fracture while being transferred from the...

