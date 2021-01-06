Disk Drive Co. To Pay $7.75M To End Pay Bias Class Action

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A $7.75 million settlement has wrapped up a class action that accused disk drive maker Western Digital of paying women less than men, after a California federal judge greenlighted the pact and a $2.3 million payout for the lawyers who brought the case. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton approved the deal Tuesday to end a suit filed by former auditor Yung Hui-Chen, who alleged that Western Digital violated federal and state laws prohibiting paying and treating women differently from men. Judge Staton said the monetary award and other anti-bias steps Western Digital pledged to take favored giving the deal a...

