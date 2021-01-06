NY Lawmakers Float Bill To Allow Biometric Privacy Suits

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of New York state lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled the latest version of proposed privacy legislation that would allow consumers to sue companies for improperly using or retaining their biometric information. Assembly Bill 27, the Biometric Privacy Act, marks the latest attempt to make New York the fourth state in the U.S. — behind Illinois, Texas and Washington state — to enact a law regulating companies' handling of biometric data such as fingerprints, voiceprints and retina scans. Of the three laws currently on the books, only Illinois' contains a private lawsuit mechanism, while the Texas and Washington statutes are...

