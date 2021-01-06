Attorney General Gig Would Be 'Homecoming' For Garland

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- From investigating politicians to bringing the Oklahoma City bombers to justice, Judge Merrick Garland has a long history with the Department of Justice he has now been selected to lead out of a hyper-politicized era. Judge Merrick Garland, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, outside court in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President-elect Joe Biden will nominate the veteran D.C. Circuit judge as his attorney general, thrusting the 68-year-old back into the national spotlight just four years after Republicans blocked his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. MORE ON GARLAND Look back at Law360's coverage of Judge Merrick Garland's 2016 nomination to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS