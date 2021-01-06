Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meat Processing BIPA Suit Paused For State Appeals Ruling

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing meat processing company West Liberty Foods of breaching Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Law by collecting employees' fingerprints without getting consent has been paused until a state appeals court decides if such charges are covered by a one-year claims limit.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Tuesday stayed litigation filed by former West Liberty employee Lamarcus Varnado, who alleges the company breached the Illinois statute by sweeping up workers' fingerprints as part of a timekeeping system, until Illinois' Appellate Court addresses whether a one- or five-year statute of limitations applies to BIPA claims.

Varnado filed suit in February 2020, more...

