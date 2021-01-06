Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trustees Named In Tom Girardi, Girardi Keese Bankruptcies

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- A pair of Los Angeles lawyers will take control of the assets of debt-laden trial lawyer Tom Girardi and his insolvent firm, Girardi Keese, according to papers filed Wednesday by the U.S. Trustee's Office, setting the debtors on the path for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation unless they object by the end of next week.

Jason Rund, a personal injury attorney with Sheridan & Rund PC, will act as interim trustee of Girardi's assets. Elissa Miller, a partner specializing in bankruptcy and business litigation at SulmeyerKupetz PC, will fill the same role for Girardi Keese.

The interim trustees' appointments came soon...

