IHS Tells DC Circ. Alaska Tribal Org Can't Recoup Costs

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a decision that the agency must cover an Alaska tribal health organization's costs to operate a health facility, saying the type of expenses the nonprofit group sought payback for were already included in its federal funding. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency told the circuit court in a brief Wednesday that a D.C district judge wrongly found that Cook Inlet Tribal Council Inc. should receive payment for certain facility costs incurred in 2014 under its Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract with the IHS to provide...

