Boeing Case Boosts Contractor Ability To Guard Trade Secrets

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- If your company delivers technical data to the U.S. Department of Defense, you should take a close look at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision in The Boeing Co. v. Secretary of the Air Force.[1] The court found that contractors retain ownership and other interests in unlimited-rights data, and it held that they may take steps to put third parties on notice of those interests. In particular, the court held that contractors may mark their data with a legend notifying third parties of their retained rights, in addition to the standard legends required by the Defense Federal...

